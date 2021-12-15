Suffolk man arrested on sexual assault charges for incidents involving minors, police say

Clarence Lamont Jennings, Jr. faces several charges, including rape of a victim less than 13 years old.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 1, 2021.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on sexual assault charges Tuesday after incidents that involved two minors, the Suffolk Police Department said.

Clarence Lamont Jennings, Jr. was charged with one count of rape of a victim less than 13 years old, one count of object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13 years old, and five counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old.

In February 2021, a person reported that a man molested her daughter when she was younger, over a three-year period ending around 2015.

In April 2021, another person reported that a minor was sexually assaulted by a man on multiple occasions in 2018.