Suspect arrested in connection to three 2020 Suffolk shootings

The man is now facing a total of 16 charges, including reckless handling of a firearm resulting in injury.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

The Suffolk Police Department said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to three incidents that occurred in 2020.

Tyre Tyqwain Thompson is facing a total of 16 charges stemming from the three incidents. Those charges are:

Two counts of Firearm Purchase by Ineligible Person

Two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Felony

Three counts of Shooting in a Public Place

Five counts of Shooting Into Occupied Dwelling

Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle

Reckless Handling of a Firearm Resulting in Injury

Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

The first incident police believe Thompson was involved in happened on August 16, 2020.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Railroad Avenue for reports of a subject with a gun.

When police arrived, they didn't find any damage to homes or vehicles but found several shell casings.

A week later, on August 23, 2020, police responded to another incident. This one happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police said they got multiple shots fired calls in the area of N. Broad Street and First Avenue. When they arrived, they found damage to both a home and a car. There were no injuries at the scene.

However, officers were later notified of 35-year-old Devin Williams, who was shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting on First Avenue.

A few months later, on October 16, police responded to another incident they believe Thompson was involved in. It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Third Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found three homes that had been hit by bullets. No one was injured and police collected several shell casings from the scene.

The Newport News Police Department said Thompson is now being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.