Suffolk man arrested for trying to abduct UVA student, Charlottesville police say

James Robert Allen, 40, is facing charges of strangulation or suffocation, and abduction, the Charlottesville Police Department said.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — James Robert Allen has been taken into custody for the abduction of a UVA student, according to a Charlottesville Police Department news release.

The investigation began around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when police got a report of disorder in the area of the 800 block of Cabel Avenue in Charlottesville, which resulted in several vehicles and trees being hit by the suspect's vehicle.

When police officers got there, they found a female victim, who told them that a man tried to abduct her. She was treated at the UVA medical center. The police didn't share her name and age.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, Allen was identified as the suspect as the result of the investigation. Investigators don't think that Allen and the victim knew each other.

Police said that Allen was taken into custody on Thursday at 12:10 p.m.