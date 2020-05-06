Police locate, arrest Suffolk shooting suspect

Suffolk officers spent days searching for Preston Otis Davis IV after a shooting on June 4. They found and arrested on June 10. He faces several charges.

SUFFOLK, Va. — After days of searching, Suffolk police found the man suspected of shooting another person last week.

According to police, a call came in about shots fired just before 3 a.m. on June 4 in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway. Arriving officers found several vehicles that were damaged by gunfire, and learned a man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.

The victim, 33-year-old Antonio Delamonte Roseboro, reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two apartment buildings at the Heritage Acres complex were also damaged by gunfire.

Right after the shooting, investigators started searching for 27-year-old Preston Otis Davis IV. Davis was on several outstanding warrants, including

He was arrested on Wednesday, June 10 and was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.