Woman arrested for stabbing in Suffolk

An adult man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A woman is facing charges following a stabbing last week in Suffolk, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North 8th Street late Friday night for a report of a domestic disturbance at a home. Officers arrived to find an adult man had been stabbed.

He was treated on-scene by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel, and then taken to a local hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, Suffolk Police said they had arrested 53-year-old Sandy Louise Woodson of Suffolk on charges of aggravated malicious wounding.