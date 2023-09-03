Husband kills estranged wife in Suffolk before turning gun on himself in Philadelphia, police say

Police believe the man forced his way into his estranged wife's home and shot her several times before driving to Philadelphia.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk woman is dead after her estranged husband shot her. He then fled across state lines before turning the gun on himself, police said.

On Monday just before 8 a.m., emergency communications got a call for a welfare check on Karen Glover.

Before police arrived, the woman's family found her with multiple gunshot wounds in her home in the 100 block of Bute Street, according to the Suffolk Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said the investigation led detectives to focus on Karen's estranged husband, 60-year-old Kevin Glover, of Virginia Beach.

Police believe Glover forced his way into the home and shot his wife several times before driving to Philadelphia. That's where officers with the Philadelphia Police Department found him dead in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.