Police to give update on deadly shooting of 4-year-old in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk plan to give an update on a weekend shooting that left a 4-year-old boy dead.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Pine Street. First responders arrived at the home where they found the child had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to court documents, the boy's stepfather, Antonio Melton, told police the shooting was accidental. He claimed he was removing the magazine from a handgun when it went off. The bullet went through a wall and hit the boy on the other side.

Melton is charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held in jail without bail.