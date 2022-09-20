Suffolk police find 16-year-old with gun at Lakeland High School

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police officers found a high school student with a gun at Lakeland High School on Tuesday.
The first call about a person with a weapon came in a few minutes before 11 a.m., according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Moore.
She said the police department immediately locked down the school on Kenyon Road.
Administrators told officers about the situation, and police found the student with the weapon. He is 16 years old. Investigators took him into custody.
Nobody was hurt at the school.
Law enforcement doesn't typically share the name of juvenile suspects in criminal cases.
Around 11:45 a.m. Moore said police were still investigating the case, and didn't have any other information she could share.