Suffolk police find 49 pounds of marijuana in vehicle hit by gunfire

The incident stemmed from a report of shots fired on Centerbrooke Lane, across the street from Sentara Obici Hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said a man was arrested after officers found a large amount of marijuana inside a vehicle struck by gunfire Thursday morning.

Jonathan Deshawn Boone, 28, of Franklin was charged with one count of felony sale or distribution of marijuana over five pounds.

The incident stemmed from a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Centerbrooke Lane, which is across the street from Sentara Obici Hospital. Police responded around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that were struck by gunfire, but no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

According to the police department, one of the vehicles was seized and found to contain 49 pounds of marijuana inside.

The incident is still under investigation.

What are the marijuana laws in Virginia?

Possession of marijuana is legal for people 21 years and older in Virginia, but it can't exceed one ounce of cannabis for personal use.

People 21 years and older can use marijuana in private residences, but nothing prohibits the owner of a private residence from restricting the use of marijuana on its premises.

People found guilty of possessing more than one ounce, but not more than one pound of marijuana could get a civil penalty of not more than $25. People found guilty of possessing more than one pound are subject to a felony.

It's still illegal to distribute or sell marijuana, and/or to possess any amount of marijuana with the intent to distribute or sell it.