No one injured after armed carjacking incident in Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 29, 2020.

The Suffolk Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking incident that happened in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency personnel received the call that it happened at 5:45 a.m. on the 6700 block of Duck Landing Court, according to a release.

The victim says she was approached by three men when she was trying to get into her car. One of the men demanded she give him the keys and showed that he had a handgun.

When she gave her keys to one of the men, he took her 2018 Dodge Journey and the other two men left in blue crossover SUV.

She was not injured.