Suffolk police say man from Chesapeake accused of child abuse, malicious wounding

Officers arrested Edell Young, 30, after an investigation that started in 2019 when schoolteachers noticed injuries on a girl. Young faces a number of charges.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department said Wednesday that officers arrested a man from Chesapeake who is accused of child abuse and neglect.

A news release from the department said police worked with Child Protective Services staff members in the investigation of 30-year-old Edell Alexsander Young. The investigation began in November 2019.

Police said back then, schoolteachers noticed "obvious physical injuries" on a girl. The girl is 12 years old now.

Young faces three counts of abuse and neglect of children, three counts of cruelty and injuries to children, two counts of abduction and kidnapping "due to the methods used to physically restrain the child" and aggravated malicious wounding.