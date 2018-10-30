SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Suffolk Police Department is warning the public about possible credit card skimmers placed on ATMs, gas pumps, or even skimmers placed inside machines.

According to officials, two devices were found on gas pumps at the Miller Mart located in the 2800 block of Pruden Boulevard. The devices were installed at the pumps between October 27 to 29. The skimmers can easily steal credit and debit card information.

Anyone who used a card at the gas station during that time period is strongly advised to check recent bank transaction. If any fraudulent transactions have been made, please contact the Suffolk Police Department and the credit card company or bank to report issues.

To avoid becoming a victim of a skimmer, make sure to check for tampering. Anytime someone goes to an ATM or a gas pump, they should check for obvious signs of tampering.

At an ATM, something will be off near the top of the ATM by the speakers, the side of the screen, the card reader itself, and the keyboard. At the gas pump, consumers should check the security strip on the pumps for wear or tear.

According to the Suffolk police, if something looks different, such as a different color or material, graphics that aren't aligned correctly, or anything else that doesn't look right, don't use that device.

Additional tips to avoid having personal information stolen by thieves with a skimmer or shimmer include:

Check any payment terminal carefully.

Pay attention to your bank accounts. Check the transactions in your bank or credit card account regularly. Report any suspicious transactions immediately.

Cover the keys. Use your hand to shield your PIN from view. Don’t let the camera, or the person standing behind you, capture the PIN number.

Examine the keypad. Sometimes the thieves add an overlay to the keypad. So if the keypad appears thick or different than usual, don’t use it.

Use a credit card at gas stations. Credit cards have better fraud protection than a debit card. If you use a debit card, run it as a credit card so you don’t use your PIN. If they get your PIN they can get direct access to your bank account.

Use gas pumps closer to the store. Thieves are less likely to tamper with those because of the chance of getting caught. Or, you can just pay for your gas with cash.

Click here for more information from the Federal Trade Commission about credit card skimmers.

