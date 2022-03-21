Suffolk police: 2 men wanted for Brook Avenue shooting

Witnesses said several people tried to start a fight with another group when gunfire broke out.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about a separate shooting that happened in Norfolk.

The Suffolk Police Department said three people were injured in a shooting on Saturday evening.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Brook Avenue, which is just south of the downtown area. Around 7:35 p.m., police got several reports of shots fired in that area.

At the scene, police found shell casings and saw that several occupied residences and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire.

Witnesses told police that the incident started when one group of people tried to start a fight with another group. Several people allegedly pulled out weapons and started shooting.

According to the police department, a man and woman were treated at the scene, while another man was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury.

On Monday, the police department said it had warrants for two people.

Willie Green, 19, faces the following charges:

Discharge firearm in/at an occupied dwelling

Use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Firearm possession by a felon

Felonious assault

Fail to appear after being charged with felony

Steven Green, 21, faces the following charges:

Firearm in/at an occupied dwelling

Use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Firearm possession by a felon

Felonious assault