Suffolk police: 2 men wanted for Brook Avenue shooting

The Suffolk Police Department said three people were injured in a shooting on Saturday evening.
The incident happened in the 900 block of Brook Avenue, which is just south of the downtown area. Around 7:35 p.m., police got several reports of shots fired in that area.
At the scene, police found shell casings and saw that several occupied residences and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire.
Witnesses told police that the incident started when one group of people tried to start a fight with another group. Several people allegedly pulled out weapons and started shooting.
According to the police department, a man and woman were treated at the scene, while another man was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury.
On Monday, the police department said it had warrants for two people.
Willie Green, 19, faces the following charges:
- Discharge firearm in/at an occupied dwelling
- Use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Firearm possession by a felon
- Felonious assault
- Fail to appear after being charged with felony
Steven Green, 21, faces the following charges:
- Firearm in/at an occupied dwelling
- Use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Firearm possession by a felon
- Felonious assault
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk Police Department at 757-514-7915 or submit a tip through p3tips.com. You can also call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP to submit a tip.