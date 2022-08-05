Police chase in Suffolk ends in Gates County, NC

Krys Alexander Karyshyn of Chesterfield, Virginia, faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges out of Suffolk, and more charges are pending in North Carolina.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly led Suffolk police on a chase across state lines into North Carolina, the Suffolk Police Department said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on August 3, Suffolk police said a call came in of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of Carolina Road. Officers located the driver on Whaleyville Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.

Police said the driver, Krys Alexander Karyshyn, of Chesterfield, appeared impaired and then sped off before officers could complete their investigation.

A pursuit ensued, and at one point, Karyshyn allegedly struck a Suffolk police vehicle. No one was hurt in the crash, but the suspect continued to flee from officers.

Police said Karyshyn was able to flee across the border into Gates County, North Carolina. As the Suffolk Police Department called off its pursuit, the Gates County Sheriff's Office was notified and its deputies were able to pick up the chase on their side of the border.

The sheriff's office said the pursuit continued for about 10 miles and at times reached speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour. Deputies eventually succeeded in stopping Karyshyn and he was taken into custody.