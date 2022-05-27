Suffolk police investigate domestic shooting near QVC distribution center

Suffolk police said the victim knew the person accused of shooting him: Alvin Edward Sears, Jr. of Franklin. Officers are now searching for Sears.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story about gun violence that first aired on May 16, 2022.

A man was hospitalized after a domestic shooting in Suffolk Friday morning, police say.

Acting Investigations Capt. Gary Myrick said officers were called to 1 QVC Drive just before 3 a.m. after hearing someone might have been shot.

They found a man with a gunshot wound, but said he's expected to survive. Medics took him to a hospital for help.

Now, police officers are looking for a suspect in the case.

Myrick said the victim knew the person accused of shooting him: Alvin Edward Sears, Jr. of Franklin.

Sears is wanted for:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony

Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle

Violating a Protective Order

Possession of Firearm while subject to protective order

Discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in injury.

Investigators said he could be driving a black Dodge Durango with the Virginia license plate UEV-7984.

If you see Sears, call the police department.