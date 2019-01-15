SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a commercial robbery on Tuesday morning.

Emergency Communications received a 911 call around 12:45 a.m. about an incident at Ding Wing Convenient, also known as Tammy’s Kitchen, located in the 600 block of East Washington Street.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a man, about 5'6" to 5'8" showed a handgun and took cash before leaving the business.

Police described the suspect as a man with a slim build and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a wearing a black hooded jacket, black ski mask, jeans with silver stitches on the pockets and tan boots.

No one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no further information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.