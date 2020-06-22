x
Suffolk police investigate shooting that left man injured, apartments and car damaged

Suffolk Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting in the Nansemond Square apartment complex that left a man with non-life-threatening injures.
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injures.

Calls about a shooting victim starting coming in around 3:11 a.m. on June 21, according to police. 

Responders found the victim in the 100 block of Nancy Drive, in the Nansemond Square apartment complex. 

He was treated and taken to a local hospital, and is expected to recover.

Police said the investigation also revealed gunshot damage to "several apartments and a vehicle" at the scene.

To help with the investigation, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

