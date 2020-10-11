Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at Ding Wing

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is trying to identify two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery at the Ding Wing (Tammy's Kitchen) on East Washington Street.
A release from the city said police were called to the scene around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The investigation revealed two men came into the store, fired a gun, took money from the register and fled the scene.
Police said nobody was hurt - but they don't know how much cash was stolen.
The suspects are described as Black men, and surveillance photos show them wearing all-black clothing.
If you can help police crack the case, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.