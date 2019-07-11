SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police said they're investigating after two men were shot Wednesday night.

Police received a call for a shooting in the 100 block of North Capital Street in the Lloyd Place neighborhood at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the hospital for their injuries, one of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

North Capital Street is closed from East Washington Street to Bank Street Extended while police investigate.

Police haven't said anything else about the victims or the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.