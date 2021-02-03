Suffolk police investigating shooting that leaves two men hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police is investigating a shooting that left two men injured overnight.
The shooting happened sometime before midnight on Monday, March 1.
Officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street for a call of shots fired.
That where officers found that several people were outside when gunfire went off.
Several vehicles in the area were hit by gunfire and a residence, police said. Two men who were hit by bullets were taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police identified the two men hurt as Ahmod Tyshaun Coner, 23, of Suffolk, and Darren Joshua Hill, 21, of Suffolk.
The investigations remain ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or 888-LOCK-U-UP.