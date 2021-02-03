Suffolk police investigating shooting that leaves two men hurt

Several vehicles in the area were hit by gunfire and a residence. Two men were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life--threatening.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police is investigating a shooting that left two men injured overnight.

The shooting happened sometime before midnight on Monday, March 1.

Officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street for a call of shots fired.

That where officers found that several people were outside when gunfire went off.

Several vehicles in the area were hit by gunfire and a residence, police said. Two men who were hit by bullets were taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police identified the two men hurt as Ahmod Tyshaun Coner, 23, of Suffolk, and Darren Joshua Hill, 21, of Suffolk.