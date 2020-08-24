Suffolk Police investigating shooting that left man injured; home, car hit by gunfire

SUFFOLK, Va. — Monday morning, Suffolk Police said they were looking into a Sunday shooting incident that left one man hurt.
Police said calls about shots fired came in just before 12:30 a.m. on August 23.
They sent officers to the scene in the 600 block of 1st Avenue, and found a home and vehicle that had been shot, but nobody hurt.
Later, police were told about a man who had been taken to the hospital in a private car to be treated for a gunshot wound. He had been shot and hurt near the crime scene.
The man, 35-year-old Devin Williams, was expected to recover.
So far, police have not released any information about possible suspects. They also haven't shared a possible motive for the crime.
If you have information that could help the investigation, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.