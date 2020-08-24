Suffolk Police investigating shooting that left man injured; home, car hit by gunfire

Police were called to 1st Avenue in the early morning hours of August 23. They found a car and house shot up - and later learned a man had been hurt.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Monday morning, Suffolk Police said they were looking into a Sunday shooting incident that left one man hurt.

Police said calls about shots fired came in just before 12:30 a.m. on August 23.

They sent officers to the scene in the 600 block of 1st Avenue, and found a home and vehicle that had been shot, but nobody hurt.

Later, police were told about a man who had been taken to the hospital in a private car to be treated for a gunshot wound. He had been shot and hurt near the crime scene.

The man, 35-year-old Devin Williams, was expected to recover.

So far, police have not released any information about possible suspects. They also haven't shared a possible motive for the crime.