Suffolk police: Man walks into ER with gunshot wound

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on April 5, 2022, about a prayer vigil to end gun violence.
Police are investigating a shooting after a man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound in Suffolk.
The Suffolk Police Department said that they received a call at 12:36 a.m. on Sunday morning that there was a gunshot victim at the Harbour View Medical Center Emergency Room.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the arm. His injuries weren't life-threatening.
There is no available information about a location or how the injury happened at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that could help police solve this case, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, option 5, or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.