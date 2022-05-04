Suffolk police: Man walks into ER with gunshot wound

There is no available information about a location or how the injury happened at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on April 5, 2022, about a prayer vigil to end gun violence.

Police are investigating a shooting after a man walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Police Department said that they received a call at 12:36 a.m. on Sunday morning that there was a gunshot victim at the Harbour View Medical Center Emergency Room.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the arm. His injuries weren't life-threatening.

There is no available information about a location or how the injury happened at this time.