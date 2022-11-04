Suffolk police officers resolve barricade situation at mobile home park

The police department hasn't shared what started the barricade, or who was involved. A city spokesman said it diffused peacefully.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department peacefully diffused a barricade situation at Magnolia Meadows Mobile Home Park Monday afternoon.

That's close to the intersection of Nansemond Parkway with Portsmouth Boulevard.

City spokesman Tim Kelley said the situation started unfolding a few minutes after 1:30 p.m.

So far, the police department hasn't been able to share what started the barricade, or who was involved.

By 5:40 p.m., Kelley said the incident had been resolved. He didn't say if anyone was taken into custody.

The situation is still under investigation.