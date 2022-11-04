Suffolk police officers resolve barricade situation at mobile home park

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department peacefully diffused a barricade situation at Magnolia Meadows Mobile Home Park Monday afternoon.
That's close to the intersection of Nansemond Parkway with Portsmouth Boulevard.
City spokesman Tim Kelley said the situation started unfolding a few minutes after 1:30 p.m.
So far, the police department hasn't been able to share what started the barricade, or who was involved.
By 5:40 p.m., Kelley said the incident had been resolved. He didn't say if anyone was taken into custody.
The situation is still under investigation.
If you know anything that could help police officers who are looking into the case, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.