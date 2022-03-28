Extra patrols and cameras set up after attempted robbery turned into deadly shooting in Suffolk

Suffolk homeowners are on edge after an attempted car robbery turned into a deadly shooting.

SUFFOLK, Va. — On Monday, some Suffolk homeowners are on edge after an attempted robbery turned deadly Sunday night.

A woman was killed and a man was injured after someone shot them near Townsend Place.

The Suffolk Police Department are still looking for the suspects.

Police have increased their patrols, added a camera tower and are asking homeowners for any security camera video that can help them find the suspects.

“When I found out about it, I couldn't go to sleep until 2:30 in the morning," said Suffolk homeowner Jessica Kopp.

Police responded to a call on Townsend Place around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night after someone tried to steal a car. The area where it happened is not far from the Northern Shore Recreation Center and Elementary school.

Kopp lives in the same area.

“It’s just really scary when I have to actually ask my husband to take my son to school when normally he's a walker to school every morning. Because with the subjects on the loose, I want to protect my kids as much as I can," said Kopp.

Police said the victims were able to drive away during the attempted robbery. But then a chase ensued along Respass Beach Road and the shooting started.

Kopp said some of her neighbors heard the gunshots.

“And it sounded like different guns," said Kopp.

When officers got to the area, they found the victim's car with multiple bullet holes off of Hampton Roads Parkway.

Police said someone shot two people: 40-year-old Tameisha Goode Rogers died and the second victim was a man who is in stable condition.

Tim Kelley, a spokesman for the City of Suffolk, said detectives have a description of two suspects.

“Two males wearing ski masks at the time of the incident and they were inside a gold Taurus probably mid-2000 model," said Kelley.

Kopp hopes the new security measures help find the suspects and keep their neighborhood safe. But she says more can be done, too.

“I'm happy there doing that. Our neighborhood is also looking at contacting the city to get us more lighting in the area because our lights our pretty dim and more cameras for us to feel a little bit more secure," said Kopp.