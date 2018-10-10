On Wednesday morning, a military surplus and tactical gear business was burglarized.

Suffolk Emergency Communications were made aware of the incident around 2:38 a.m. at the CE Tactical business located in the 1200 block of Holland Road.

According to police, the door to the business was damaged and the suspects were able to enter. Several weapons were stolen and a full inventory is currently underway.

Police released the following surveillance video of the crime:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

