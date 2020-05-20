x
Suffolk Police search for man wanted on assault and battery warrant

Police said Tuesday they were looking for Milton Franklin Mizell, Jr., to serve several warrants, including aggravated malicious wounding and assault and battery.
Credit: Suffolk Police Department
Milton Franklin Mizell, Jr., of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police said yesterday they are looking for Milton Franklin Mizell, Jr., to serve several warrants, including aggravated malicious wounding and assault and battery of a family member.

Mizell, 46, is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He's about 5 foot 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

The suspect is from Suffolk, and police said he is also wanted on warrants for  possession of scheduled substance and contempt of court.

If you see him or know where Mizell could be, report a tip online or call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

