Suffolk Police search for man wanted on assault and battery warrant

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police said yesterday they are looking for Milton Franklin Mizell, Jr., to serve several warrants, including aggravated malicious wounding and assault and battery of a family member.

Mizell, 46, is a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He's about 5 foot 8 inches tall, and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

The suspect is from Suffolk, and police said he is also wanted on warrants for possession of scheduled substance and contempt of court.