SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking the public for help tracking down a person who has been tampering with vehicles in the Woodlake Terrace neighborhood.

A home security camera caught the person around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said no other reports have been made regarding any thefts from vehicles in this area.

Suffolk Police would like to remind citizens to “Lock It, Don’t Lose It”, as these few seconds not only helps you and your family avoid becoming a victim of crime but also helps the entire neighborhood.

If you recognize this individual or have any information, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.