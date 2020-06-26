Suffolk Police search for suspect in Raceway car theft

Police have already recovered the stolen Chevrolet Equinox, but they're still trying to identify the person suspected of taking the car from the Suffolk gas station.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are trying to identify a suspect possibly involved with a June 11 car theft.

A release from the police department said someone stole a blue Chevrolet Equinox that was left running in the Raceway parking lot on Portsmouth Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. that night.

The car was recovered from Northern Suffolk, but police are still looking for the culprit.

Police shared an image from the store's surveillance video, in an attempt to help identify a suspect in the case.