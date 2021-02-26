Suffolk police searching for murder suspect

Keishon Robinson is wanted for murder and several weapons charges in connection with a shooting death that took place on February 6.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police need the public's help tracking down a man wanted for a murder that took place earlier this month.

Keishon Aljamonte Robinson, 25, faces first-degree murder and weapons charges in connection with the shooting death of Diamonta Christopher Price.

At first, police only identified Robinson as a person of interest when the crime took place on Feb. 6. Now, they're calling him a suspect in this case and have tacked on a murder charge to the list of charges he already faces.

On Feb. 6 around 12:07 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of East Washington Street on Saturday to respond to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Diamonta Christopher Price who was suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries but did not survive.

Robinson now faces:

Murder - 1st Degree

Violent Felon Possess/Transport Firearm

Reckless Handling of Firearm

Discharge Firearm in Public Place

Shoot/Stab in Commission of Felony

Use or Display Firearm in Commission of Felony

Occupied Building: Malicious Shooting.

He is also wanted on several felony charges in connection with two separate shootings that happened last summer.

Each shooting also took place on East Washington Street and there were multiple cars hit by gunfire in both incidents. No one was injured in either shooting.

Officials added that Robinson's previous charges were both unrelated to the recent fatal shooting.