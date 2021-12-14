x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suffolk police investigate deadly shooting on Burnetts Way

Police said the road is closed as they investigate, and residents should expect delays.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

Suffolk police said they are investigating after a man was shot on killed Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Burnetts Way around 7:45 p.m. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police said the roadway was shut down as of 9 p.m. and residents should expect delays.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000.

Related Articles

In Other News

65-Year-Old Woman Killed in Attempted Robbery