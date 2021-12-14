Suffolk police investigate deadly shooting on Burnetts Way

Police said the road is closed as they investigate, and residents should expect delays.

Suffolk police said they are investigating after a man was shot on killed Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Burnetts Way around 7:45 p.m. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the roadway was shut down as of 9 p.m. and residents should expect delays.