Suffolk police investigate deadly shooting on Burnetts Way

Suffolk police said they are investigating after a man was shot on killed Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Burnetts Way around 7:45 p.m. When officials arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the roadway was shut down as of 9 p.m. and residents should expect delays.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000.