Suffolk Police trying to identify grand larceny suspects from Ding Wing theft

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help to identify several suspects possibly involved in a theft from the Ding Wing convenience store on August 6.
That's in the 600 block of East Washington Street.
Police said on that day, someone took money out of a machine at the store.
They did not say how many people they suspected were involved, but did share security camera photos of some people in the store.
If you know anything that could help police, submit a tip online or call the area Crime Line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.