Suffolk Police trying to identify grand larceny suspects from Ding Wing theft

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help to identify several suspects possibly involved in a theft from the Ding Wing convenience store on August 6.

That's in the 600 block of East Washington Street.

Police said on that day, someone took money out of a machine at the store.

They did not say how many people they suspected were involved, but did share security camera photos of some people in the store.