Suffolk residents convicted for trafficking cocaine in Hampton Roads and trying to launder money

Two men were responsible for importing kilogram quantities of cocaine into Hampton Roads to sell.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.

Two Suffolk residents were convicted Wednesday for trafficking cocaine in Hampton Roads and trying to launder money.

In a press release, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Jose Luis Cruz-Colon, 42, and Nastassja Lopez-Alvarado, 31, had several charges, including conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Both face a minimum of 10 years in prison.

According to the DOJ, Cruz-Colon and Lopez-Alvarado were responsible for importing kilogram quantities of cocaine into Hampton Roads to sell. They would then send the proceeds back to their home in Puerto Rico.

Investigators think this happened from 2018 to 2020. They learned of their operation through a larger investigation into a Hampton Roads drug ring.

Through an extensive investigation, agents were able to make controlled purchases of heroin and seize at least three kilograms of cocaine.

On Dec. 12, 2020, the two were stopped at Richmond International Airport en route to Puerto Rico. They were trying to take approximately $28,000 in a vacuum-sealed bag.

Following their conviction by a federal jury this week, the two will be sentenced on Feb. 2, 2022.