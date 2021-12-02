Boy injured in Suffolk shooting

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Wellons Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

The Suffolk Police Department said they are investigating a shooting Thursday night that left one injured.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Wellons Street. Police said a boy was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk police did not share the victim's age or any information in regard to what led to the shooting or suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.