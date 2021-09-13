Man injured in weekend shooting in Suffolk

It happened in the Wynnewood neighborhood, in the area of Magnolia Drive and Camellia Drive, shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that happened in the Harbour View section of the city over the weekend.

It happened in the Wynnewood neighborhood, in the area of Magnolia Drive and Camellia Drive, shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. Police say they received multiple calls of shots fired.

When they got to the scene, they found an adult man had been injured while walking in the area. He reportedly refused medical treatment.

Police say multiple shell casings were found, and a home in the 6000 block of Camellia Drive was also hit by gunfire.

There's no word on any possible suspects or motives in the shooting at this time.