Police in Suffolk investigate after man is shot multiple times

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight.
Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.
Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Police said there is no suspect information and they do not know where the shooting happened at this time.
If you know anything that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online anonymously at P3Tips.com.