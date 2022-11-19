Police in Suffolk investigate after man is shot multiple times

Police say the 29-year-old man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight.

Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.

Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police said there is no suspect information and they do not know where the shooting happened at this time.