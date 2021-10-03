Shooting in Suffolk impacts home and car

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.
The Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that happened on October 2 and damaged a home and a car.
Authorities received a call at 4:35 p.m. that there had been shots fired in the 1600 block of Freeney Avenue. When they arrived, they found that gunfire had struck a home that was occupied and a car.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
Police are still investigating and looking for possible suspects. If you have any information that can assist, contact Suffolk Police at 757-923-2350 or contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, option 5. Anonymous tips can be submitted online here.