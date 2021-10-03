Shooting in Suffolk impacts home and car

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that happened on October 2 and damaged a home and a car.

Authorities received a call at 4:35 p.m. that there had been shots fired in the 1600 block of Freeney Avenue. When they arrived, they found that gunfire had struck a home that was occupied and a car.

No injuries were reported from the incident.