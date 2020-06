The victim is expected to recover. Police are still investigating the crime, and have not released any information about a suspect yet.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Just past 2 a.m. Monday, Suffolk Police responded to a call about a shooting that left man with injuries.

Responders found the victim at the scene in the 700 block of Ashley Avenue.

Taevion Orlando Thompson, 19, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.