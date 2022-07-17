Suffolk shooting: One hurt; cars, houses damaged

Multiple vehicles and houses were damaged in the shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating after they say a man was shot in the 200 block of North Broad Street early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 Sunday morning, the Suffolk 911 center began getting calls about a shooting. When the Suffolk Police Department responded to the reported location, officers found several vehicles and houses damaged by gunfire. They also found used bullet casings, SPD said.

They also received a call about a man who had "self-transported" to a hospital and was subsequently treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound, SPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when it is available.

Police are asking people to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP with any information on the situation.