Suffolk Police Department investigating shooting on North Broad Street

The shooting happened around 1:49 a.m. Tuesday injuring a child and a 22-year-old.

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department responded to the 300 block of North Broad Street around 1:49 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims is 22-year-old Demontae N. Wilson, and the other is a boy whose age and identity are unknown.

Both victims were assessed on the scene and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.