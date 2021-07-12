One person injured, suspect taken into custody during shooting in Suffolk

Officials said the suspect was on scene when police arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police said they have a suspect in custody following a shooting that left one injured Tuesday night.

The Suffolk 911 call center got a call for a fight in the 1500 block of Holland Road around 8:45 p.m. Five minutes later, another call came in about a person being shot at the same location.

When police arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

