Suffolk police seek information following shooting near South Main St., Truitt Ave.

Police say a man went to the hospital after being shot, but refused to cooperate.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of South Main Street and Truitt Avenue Saturday night.

Officers responded to a local hospital around 10:23 p.m. for reports of a man who showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, police discovered the crime scene near South Main Street and Truitt Ave. However, the victim refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Police are now continuing to look into what happened and is asking that anyone with information contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.