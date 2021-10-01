Police respond to two shootings on the same street within minutes of each other

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are investigating two shootings on the same street, which happened within minutes of each other.
The first call came in around 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Hunter Street.
While police were en route to the call, they got word of another incident in which a man had been shot in the 300 block of Hunter Street.
The man was treated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and released.
In regard to the other shooting, a woman was treated and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not say whether or not the two shootings were connected. They are continuing to investigate.
If you have any information regarding either of these incidents, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.