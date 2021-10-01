Police respond to two shootings on the same street within minutes of each other

Police were responding to one shooting on Hunter Street when they got a call for another in the same area.

The first call came in around 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Hunter Street.

While police were en route to the call, they got word of another incident in which a man had been shot in the 300 block of Hunter Street.

The man was treated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and released.

In regard to the other shooting, a woman was treated and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether or not the two shootings were connected. They are continuing to investigate.