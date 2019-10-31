SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is trying to track down who robbed a Sonic on October 21 while wearing a clown mask.

Emergency Communications was called around 10:41 p.m. about a robbery at the Sonic located in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

After investigating, officers learned that a man, wearing a blue and white striped hoodie, blue pants, and a clown mask that covered his face, entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

The was able to get away before officers arrived on the scene.

Suffolk police said there were no injuries reported.

Anyone that can identify this person or that has information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP.

