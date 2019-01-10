SUFFOLK, Virginia — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in a Suffolk neighborhood and landed a 16-year-old boy in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Greenfield Crescent in the Southside Meadows neighborhood shortly before 8:30 p.m. to check on a shots fire report.

When they got there, they determined a shooting had taken place and that a teenager had been dropped off at the hospital to be treated.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information or a motive around this shooting.

