Suffolk woman accused of forcing boys to sleep in tent faces child neglect charges

Police said that Tiffany Antonucci forced the boys to sleep outside in a tent as punishment, regardless of the weather. She's facing 15 child neglect charges.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested a woman who faces a slew of child neglect and abuse charges.

Tiffany Alexandra Antonucci, 52, was arrested on 15 charges, including:

Abuse and Neglect of Children (5 counts)

Cruelty and Injuries to Children (5 counts)

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (5 counts)

The arrest comes after officers conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of Valor Court on Monday. Dispatchers got a call about some potential child abuse and neglect taking place there.

Investigators found out that two boys were forced to sleep outdoors in a tent as a form of punishment no matter what the weather was like. Officers also found poor living conditions inside the home. The boys weren't hurt in any way.

Antonucci's LinkedIn profile says she is a computer lab instructor with Suffolk Public Schools.

The school division provided us with this statement:

Suffolk Public Schools is aware of the current allegations and charges and will not have any comment until the investigation is completed, with respect to the due process of the legal system.

Child Protective Services is a part of the investigation. Police haven't said how Antonucci is related to the children.