SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police have arrested a woman after a child abuse investigation.

Police started looking into the case on September 25 after school personnel noticed a 7-year-old girl had obvious physical injuries.

The girl was taken to a local hospital to have her injuries treated.

After the investigation, police arrested 26-year-old Jessica Renee Carpenter of Suffolk.

She was arrested on multiple charges including the following:

Two counts of Abduction & Kidnapping (due to the methods used to physically restrain the child)

Felonious Assault

Three counts of Abuse & Neglect of Children

Cruelty and Injuries to Children

Conspiracy to Commit a Felony

The police said Carpenter is currently in the custody of the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

No further information is has been made available by police at this time.

