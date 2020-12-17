Suffolk woman arrested, charged with stabbing, malicious injury of police officer

The City of Suffolk shared Thursday that Shanitta Nicole Cuffee, 33, had been arrested and charged with a slew of felony counts after a quadruple-stabbing in May.

On May 10, two adults and two police officers were stabbed in the 100 block of Ashford Drive, during an attempted emergency custody order.

The next day, police arrested Suffolk resident Travis Dionne Butler, 39, and charged him with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of malicious injury – police officer, and four counts of felonious assault.

Cuffee, also from Suffolk, now faces a felony charge of assault in the commission of a felony, one count of malicious injury – police officer, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of attempt to commit a capital offense and concealing or destroying evidence of a felony offense.