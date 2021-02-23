Suffolk woman faces 15 child abuse, neglect charges

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police have arrested a woman who faces a slew of child neglect and abuse charges.
Tiffany Alexandra Antonucci, 52, was arrested on 15 charges, including:
- Abuse and Neglect of Children (5 counts)
- Cruelty and Injuries to Children (5 counts)
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (5 counts)
The arrest comes after officers conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of Valor Court on Monday. Dispatchers got a call about some potential child abuse and neglect that took place there.
Investigators learned that two boys were forced to sleep outdoors in a tent no matter what the weather was like as a form of punishment. Authorities also found poor living conditions inside the home. The boys weren't hurt in any way.
Child Protective Services is a part of this investigation, which is ongoing. Police haven't said how Antonucci is related to the children.
She is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail. No other details have been released at this time.