Suffolk woman faces 15 child abuse, neglect charges

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police have arrested a woman who faces a slew of child neglect and abuse charges.

Tiffany Alexandra Antonucci, 52, was arrested on 15 charges, including:

Abuse and Neglect of Children (5 counts)

Cruelty and Injuries to Children (5 counts)

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (5 counts)

The arrest comes after officers conducted a welfare check at a home in the 500 block of Valor Court on Monday. Dispatchers got a call about some potential child abuse and neglect that took place there.

Investigators learned that two boys were forced to sleep outdoors in a tent no matter what the weather was like as a form of punishment. Authorities also found poor living conditions inside the home. The boys weren't hurt in any way.

Child Protective Services is a part of this investigation, which is ongoing. Police haven't said how Antonucci is related to the children.