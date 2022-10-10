Suffolk woman arrested for allegedly setting fire in assisted living facility room

The fire happened in the 2500 block of East Washington Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 70-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly setting a fire in an assisted living facility room in Suffolk Monday afternoon, city officials said.

The fire happened in the 2500 block of East Washington Street. Suffolk Fire & Rescue got the call about the fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. Firefighters got to the facility a few minutes later.

The fire was found to be in the recreational room of the facility, intentionally set to the curtains and a couch, according to officials.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire and air out smoke from the facility's recreational area, dining room and two residential halls.

Once the fire was out, they worked to make sure it was safe for people to go back inside.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office and Suffolk Police Department arrested the woman, who wasn't identified, after she allegedly admitted to setting the fire.