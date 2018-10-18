UPDATE: Father of the child has been located according to the sheriff's office.

SPRING, Texas – Surveillance video captured a woman abandoning a 2-year-old boy in front of a Spring home Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call just before 8:30 p.m. in the 30700 block Legends Ridge Drive. The caller told deputies she heard a knock at her front door. When she answered to the door, she found the toddler standing with there with no one else around.

Surveillance video shows a woman arrived at the home in a white car. The woman is shown running towards the front door while lifting the child in the air by one arm.

The woman then rang the doorbell and then ran back to her car, abandoning the child with two bags.

Deputies say the woman appears to be in her mid-20s to early 30s with long hair that reaches her waist. She has multiple tattoos on her right arm.

The woman and child have not been identified.

The child appeared to be in good health, deputies said. Child Protective Services took custody of the child.

If anyone has information about the child or woman, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

